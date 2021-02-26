Statement by Rep. Jake Ellzey

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake

02/25/2021

This recent storm was a tragic event that resulted in the death of dozens of Texans. The entities responsible for keeping our state powered failed in their mission.

The storm is behind us but the effects will linger for a long time. My focus is on helping to fix the problems.

We must have a fully integrated gas and electric power system. Reforms must include adding capacity of reliable power to the electric grid, and fixes must include all sources of power including increased natural gas and nuclear power.

The safety and security of all Texans, including fixing the Texas gas and electric power system, is at the heart of all I do.

