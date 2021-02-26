Get ready for spring bird migration season with MDC’s Tips and Tricks for Shorebird ID virtual program March 18

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The signs of spring are already starting to emerge. That means an exciting time for birdwatching, as migrating shorebirds will be passing through by the thousands. Missouri is located directly in the Mississippi Flyway, which is a superhighway for birds, and 40 percent of North American migrating waterfowl and shorebirds fly through the Show-Me State.

In fact, there are so many shorebirds, it can be a challenge to keep them all straight. What’s the difference between a greater and lesser yellow legs? How do you tell a golden plover from a red knot? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is here to help bird enthusiasts with its Tips and Tricks for Shorebird Identification, a free online program for all ages from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Shorebirds are birds that can be found along mudflats or shorelines feasting on a variety of aquatic invertebrates. They begin their long migration from Central and South America to the United States during early to late March. Shorebirds can be one of the most difficult and cryptic bird groups to identify. Join MDC naturalists from Powder Valley and Runge Conservation Nature Centers for this virtual program as they discuss when and where to observe shorebirds.

Participants will learn about shorebird hotspots in central and eastern Missouri, like Eagle Bluffs and B.K. Leach Conservation Areas, Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, and more. There will be helpful advice on equipment for observing the birds, and tricks on identifying the most common species, along with some rarities.

Tips and Tricks for Shorebird Identification is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZRf. As this is a virtual event, attendees will receive an invite to the WebEx event 24 hours prior to the program. It will come from DoNotReply_MOEvents@S3Gov.com. Participants are encouraged to check their spam or junk folder if they do not see the invite.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.