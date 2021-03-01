Auto-ISAC to Provide Members Access to Risk Management Platform by Partnering with SecurityScorecard
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SecurityScorecard. SecurityScorecard’s platform identifies security issues across 10 risk factors and provides instant and continuous visibility into the cyber health of an organization and its third-party vendors. Their algorithms generate an A-F security rating, based upon security issue findings within the context of company size and digital footprint, that enables organizations to understand their security posture and likelihood of incurring a breach.
The partnership agreement provides access to the SecurityScorecard security rating platform for the Auto-ISAC as well as for the Auto-ISAC Members. In addition, the partnership makes all Auto-ISAC Members eligible to receive preferred pricing on select Vendor Risk Management license upgrade bundles.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
“Cybersecurity is only as strong as the weakest link in your ecosystem. It is critical to recognize that a vulnerability anywhere in the supply chain elevates risk and jeopardizes the organization. While the Auto-ISAC is a small organization, understanding third-party risk and managing that risk is essential to our mission. The Auto-ISAC is excited by the partnership with SecurityScorecard and we are committed to supporting our Members with respect to their self-monitoring and supply chain management efforts,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director at Auto-ISAC. We believe this partnership will be beneficial to our Members and the broader automotive industry as they collectively become more secure and resilient.”
“The auto industry plays a critical role in our society and SecurityScorecard is proud to support its members as they enter into new frontiers with technology-based vehicles,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. “Changes in the industry bring new cyber risks, and our security ratings will give AUTO-ISAC members unprecedented risk insights to instantly rate, benchmark, and monitor the cybersecurity posture of their vendors."
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About SecurityScorecard
Funded by world-class investors including Moody’s, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over 1.6M+ companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
