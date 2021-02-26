Four Arrested, Drugs Seized, Following Undercover Heroin Investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY – Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Agents with the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, arrested four people on drug-related charges, as the result of a long-term investigation.

TBI and HIDTA Task Force Agents, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, have been conducting on-going investigations into the sale and delivery of heroin to the Upper Cumberland area, following multiple overdose deaths in the past year. During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted a search warrant Thursday at 1516 Chestnut Oak Drive in Antioch, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Division and Aviation team and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department. As a result of the search warrant, Agents arrested four Antioch residents, and recovered large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as weapons and cash. Those arrested were booked into the Davidson County Jail:

*Lionell Dishman (DOB 06/07/1985). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. $85,000 bond.

*Rozell Hamilton (DOB 10/22/1982). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. $85,000 bond.

*Monique Powell (DOB 02/07/1988). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale. $105,000 bond.

*Anthony Boone (DOB 08/13/1982). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale. $105,000 bond.

Booking photos of these individuals will be posted at www.tbinewsroom.com as they become available.