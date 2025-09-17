Now Hiring! TBI Announces Legal Instrument Examiner 3 Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

Legal Instrument Examiner 3 Tennessee Instant Checks System (TICS) Unit NASHVILLE 1 VACANCY

Job Duties:

Supports the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) by conducting background checks, reviewing firearms transaction denials, and processing appeals. Responds to inquiries and performs PII based searches across federal and state databases. Reviews daily firearms transaction denials to ensure accuracy. Trains new team members on TICS policies and procedures. Assists team members to ensure competency in comprehending and retrieving criminal histories (e.g., obtaining Tennessee and other state information from law enforcement databases). Processes appeals by requesting arrest records, court judgments, and/or drug test results from criminal justice entities for denied transactions. Reviews responses from requested agencies to determine if an individual is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Updates state database with final disposition and provides supporting documentation to out of state and federal firearm repositories to update criminal histories. Communicates with law enforcement agencies on National Instant Check System (NICS) and National Crime Information Center (NCIC) disqualifiers. Serves as a liaison between TICS and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI/NICS), and local and state law enforcement agencies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework and four years of experience in criminal justice or a related field, including a minimum of two years of experience with disposition of firearms or criminal justice qualifying information.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in criminal justice or a related field may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $4,517-$6,758

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov) and apply to Job Opening 71387. This position will remain posted from September 17 – September 23, 2025 for 5 business days.

