Now Hiring! TBI Announces Special Agent Criminal Investigator 1 Job Openings

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

Special Agent Criminal Investigator 1 Criminal Investigations and Fire Investigations EAST TENNESSEE 2 VACANCIES

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $5,591-$8,915

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum 5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 71155 during the application period from September 10th to September 16th, 2025, spanning five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.