Registration Opens for SMi’s 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA 2021
SMi Group Reports: The 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference will take place virtually, on June 8th and 9th 2021.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are proud to announce the return of the 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, convening virtually on 8th and 9th June 2021. As the only conference dedicated exclusively to dismounted soldier and marine modernization in North America. Future Soldier Technology USA will bring together military leaders and technical experts to address the evolving capability spectrum of dismounted technology of the US Armed Forces.
Interested parties can register at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr1. This event is also free for USA DoD. For Military and Government Personnel at US$499 and for commercial organisations and vendors at US$999 and.
Building on the success of the previous conference, Future Soldier Technology USA 2021 will focus on key topics with highlights including the following:
• ‘Transforming UK Soldier Capabilities at the Infantry Trials and Development Unit’
Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Neil Locke, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army
• ‘Equipping Soldiers with Multi-Special Targeting Systems for Enhanced Target Acquisition and Engagement’
Presented by Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Maneuver and Precision Targeting, US Army
• ‘Optimising Squad Lethality for Dismounted Marine Corps’
Presented by Mr Christopher Woodburn, Deputy Maneuver Branch, Fires and Maneuver Integration, US Marine Corps Systems Command
• ‘Integrating Soldier Technology to Provide Scalable Adaptive Solutions’
Presented by Brigadier General Anthony Potts, Commanding General PEO Soldier, US Army
• ‘The Need for Strategic Investment by the DoD in AI for Maneuver to Ensure we are Resourcing Capapbilities to Increase the Leathality and Survivability of Maneuver Formations’
Presented by Colonel (Rtd) John Cochran, Former Acting Director of the Secretary of Defence Close Combat Lethality Task Force, Department of Defense
Delegates at Future Soldier Technology USA 2021 can also enjoy the benefits of our new virtual platform. These include:
• Network virtually: Create a profile and connect with other attendees, speakers, sponsors and media partners.
• Watch live briefings: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market.
• View on-demand: Re-watch presentations or catch-up on those you missed, up to 6 months after the event has taken place.
• Learn in safety: Stay informed on the market and broaden learning opportunities from the comfort of your own home, without the added costs of travel or overnight stays.
This is the only event in North America focused solely on dismounted Soldier and Marine equipment modernization and is essential for those wanting to learn of the latest developments in the field of soldier technology from industry leaders.
The conference brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download, please visit http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr1
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS
Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For Media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
Future Soldier Technology USA 2021
Conference: June 8th–9th, 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR1
#futuresoldierusa
-- END –
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Mrs Simi Sapal
SMi Group
02078276000
email us here