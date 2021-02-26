Perrin Conferences to Hold Virtual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference
This one-day virtual conference will take place on March 18, 2021 and features litigators from high profile cases, major insurance carriers, and more.
The Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference will once again focus on cases that continue to evolve in a wide variety of organizations.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting a virtual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021. This conference will bring together leading attorneys, insurance carriers, abuse experts, and other industry professionals. Topics to be addressed include status of the litigation, insurance coverage issues, complying with litigation requirements, damages in sexual abuse cases, sex abuse cases and other mass tort litigations, and much more.
“The Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference will once again focus on cases that continue to evolve in a wide variety of organizations.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “Professionals from across the United States will have a unique opportunity to learn the latest information and perspectives on the claims facing some of these organizations. Major carriers from around the country have this issue top of mind and are attending and speaking.”
Elizabeth Hanke, Vice President of KCIC will chair this conference. Other notable speakers include:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Kristen D. Brown, Director of Operations, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Kenneth R. Costa, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Providence, RI
• Kristine Freed, AIC, Team Leader, Casualty Claims, New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal, Uniondale, NY
• Kevin Hannemann, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Gary J. Intoccia, Esq., McGivney, Kluger, Clark & Intoccia, P.C., Florham Park, NJ
• Elizabeth Kelly, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, New York, NY
• Courtney Kiehl, Esq., Paul Mones PC, Los Angeles, CA
• Paul T. Llewellyn, Esq., Lewis & Llewellyn LLP, San Francisco, CA
• John C. Manly, Esq., Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, Irvine, CA
• Paul Mones, Esq., Paul Mones PC, Los Angeles, CA
• Kami E. Quinn, Esq., Gilbert LLP, Washington, DC
• Debbie Riley, Esq., Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., Atlanta, GA
• Jeffrey L. Schulman, Esq., Pasich LLP, New York, NY
• Alex B. Silverman, Esq., Carlton Fields, New York, NY
• Mikaela Whitman, Esq., Pasich LLP, New York, NY
• Jonathan P. Zayle, Professional Liability Claims Manager, Athens Administrators, Parsippany, NJ
For more information about speaking opportunities, training programs, event sponsorships, and to register for this or any of our upcoming conferences, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized CLE/CE accredited programs both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its events deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
