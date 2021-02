Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 26, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, February 26, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 377 GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS & EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ)

SB 187 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 41 SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES (STEWART)

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

(430) Public Regulation Commission (Martinez/Perea)

Jason N. Montoya, Chief of Staff

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

SB 16 WATER LEASING APPROVAL (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 312 GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES (Reconsideration) (STEINBORN/SMALL)

SB 334 MINING DIRECTOR & ENVIRO CONSIDERATIONS (STEFANICS)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 17 FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT (STEWART)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 384 CLOSURE OF CERTAIN SCHOOLS (BRANDT)

HB 25 LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED. (ROMERO, GA)

HB 29 NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR (STAPLETON)

HB 22 GROW YOUR OWN TEACHERS ACT SCHOLARSHIPS (GARRATT/PADILLA)

HB 52 BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL (FIGUEROA)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 35 INDEPENDENT ROLE FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS (MATTHEWS)

C/HB 4 NM CIVIL RIGHTS ACT (LOUIS)

SB 274 USE OF DEADLY FORCE REPORTING (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

*SB 258 CREATE CRIME OF LOOTING (BACA)

SB 261 COVID PRESUMPTION FOR FIREFIGHTERS (MUÑOZ)

SB 265 COUNTY JURISDICTION OVER TRAFFIC CITATIONS (PIRTLE)

SB 268 CHANGE AUDIT REPORTING REQUIREMENTS (POPE)

SB 272 MILITARY FAMILY EARLY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT (POPE)

SB 275 VSD RESPONSIBILITY FOR HOMELESS VETERANS (POPE)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 12:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

*SB 60 PHYSICAL THERAPY LICENSURE COMPACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 115 DAYCARE NOTICES TO PARENTS (PIRTLE)

*SB 121 STATE TRANSPORTATION BONDS FOR PROJECTS (GONZALES)

SB 127 FAMILY REPRESENTATION & ADVOCACY ACT (LOPEZ)

SB 140 CHILD SUPPORT CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 200 TELEDENTISTRY DEFINITION (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

C/HB 255 ALCOHOL DELIVERIES (MAESTAS)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 2 NATIONAL BANK INFRASTRUCTURE (TALLMAN)

SJR 16 VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (POPE)

SJR 9 REPEAL ANTI-DONATION, CA (CANDELARIA)

SM 19 REDUCE CLIFF EFFECT & GENERATIONAL POVERTY (GALLEGOS)

SM 12 DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES (HAMBLEN)

SB 357 REQUIRE CABINET SECRETARIES TO RESIDE IN NM (MUÑOZ)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 13 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (IVEY-SOTO)

*SB 288 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 363 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (CANDELARIA)

PRESENTATION: C/HB 12

Representative Javier Martinez

SB 99 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION AUDITS (O’NEILL)

SB 241 NORTH CENTRAL EC DEV. DISTRICT (JARAMILLO)

SB 281 CONTRACT RENEGOTIATIONS FOR SOME BUSINESSES (NEVILLE)

SB 287 WEST CENTRAL AVE. EC DEVELOPMENT (LOPEZ)

SB 328 WATER & SANITATION GROSS RECEIPTS (GONZALES)

SB 379 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

SB 394 MOTOR VEHICLE FEE EXEMPTION (LOPEZ)

SB 404 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSE PLATE (GALLEGOS)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

