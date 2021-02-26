Ryan McMillen Appointed CEO of RyanTech Cloud Services
RyanTech Cloud Services today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ryan McMillen as President and Board of Directors member.
Ryan is a proven leader with hard-core programming and engineering skills, business vision, and the ability to bring people together.”HIGLEY, ARIZONA, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RyanTech Cloud Services today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ryan McMillen as President and Board of Directors member effective immediately. McMillen for the prior year has held the position of Director of Business Development at RyanTech.
— Kevin McMillen, RyanTech’s Founder and Board of Directors member
“During this exciting time in cloud transformation and adoption, there is no better person to lead the team at RyanTech than Ryan McMillen whom the company was aptly named after decades ago,” said Kevin McMillen, RyanTech’s Founder and Board of Directors member. “Ryan is a proven leader with hard-core programming and engineering skills, business vision, and the ability to bring people together. His vision for how cloud technology will be used and experienced, especially in the automotive space, is exactly what the company needs as it enters its next chapter of expanded product and service innovations.”
Since joining the company in 2017, Ryan has spearheaded major strategy and technical shifts across the company’s portfolio of products and services.He is most notably responsible for the company’s creation of CloudProtect, Advanced Support + Security, and other leading-edge initiatives that are driving clients in positive directions. During his tenure overseeing RyanTech’s Business Development initiatives, the department outperformed the market, took shares from competitors, and revamped its internal sales processes and tools. This was all done while focusing on creating a more closely connected relationship with RyanTech’s clients and attracting new clients with groundbreaking innovative solutions.
Ryan McMillen, RyanTech CEO responded, “The RyanTech culture is a rare breed where every employee shows up to do their best every day. Without them, we couldn’t implement these revolutionary strategies and goals in the tech sector. I’m honored to be chosen to lead a company of such hardworking staff and exceptional clients. The opportunities ahead for RyanTech are vast, but to seize them we must focus clearly, move faster, and continue to transform. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to our customers quickly.”
“It’s been a lifelong mission of mine to groom, lead, and provide for my successor to take the reins,” said Kevin McMillen, who announced on December 1, 2019, that he would retire within the next year. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of not only personally hiring but also working with the most talented employees and senior leadership team in the industry. I know their passion and hunger for greatness will continue to only grow stronger under Ryan’s leadership.”
Over this past year, RyanTech has been able to transition and thrive. Now, RyanTech is on par to deliver on its next chapter of success for its clients, staff, and partners like Microsoft, Google, and the automotive industry.
“Ryan McMillen has been instrumental in taking RyanTech to the next level and positioning us for continued success,” said Carol Wall, Director of Operations. “I’m excited to work with Ryan in this next phase. This new role as president widens his gap in terms of responsibility and recognizes what he has accomplished as well as the positive impact he has had on our company and our customers.”
“I would urge the industry and RyanTech’s partners to invest in learning more about who Ryan is and why he does what he does. Those that investigate the time Ryan has invested in earning this position will be delighted to learn that it is not of divine promotion but of sweat and grit,” said Kevin McMillen.
Ryan worked for the company through summer intern programs, part-time while attending college at George Fox University, and has experienced every position in the company from vehicle inventory auditor for our Carpod offering (sold to Authenticom) to DMSi© deployments and integrations. After college, Ryan joined the workforce for two years at an Adesa company called AFC and then returned to RyanTech in 2017. Upon Ryan’s return to RyanTech, he was instrumental in the success of RyanTech programs with Barrett-Jackson, In Motion Tires, CloudProtect©, and many other initiatives.
“As RyanTech evolves and Ryan’s vision for the company is being realized every day, he is showing his colors with a depth of education, experience, and ingenuity much needed at the company,” said Kevin McMillen.
Kevin McMillen will continue as an advisor to the Board in a non-executive role supporting the leadership team on an as-needed basis.
