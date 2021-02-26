Z-SC1’s Cutting-Edge Messenger Portable Freezer Revolutionizes Clinical Trials and Drug Delivery

Messenger 10 Z-SC1 Portable Freezer for COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation

Z-SC1’s messenger portable freezer simplifies the logistics of safely transporting vaccines, making it easier to perform clinical trials and drug delivery.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest problems faced in the process of providing proper drug delivery and performing clinical trials has been the difficulty of logistics. Medicines often require to be stored at very precise temperatures, which makes the logistical process very difficult. It has certainly been a case with the COVID-19 vaccine, which in particular requires extremely low temperatures to be stored properly.

Z-SC1 has been providing North and South America with power-efficient, top-of-the-line biomedical cooling solutions. The company develops ULT freezers, lab refrigerators and freezers that use twin technology for fast and uniform cooling.

“Not all laboratories have the required equipment needed to properly contain, let alone store medicine and equipment for long periods of time. Some of these facilities lack the space for added material or equipment, which can be a hindrance if clinical trials ought to be performed. Our Messenger Portable freezer comes in at 13.5 kg, making it easy to transport from one place to another worldwide with its 1-liter carriage and small dimensions,” Jean Fallacara, CEO for Z-SC1 stated.

“Every aspect of its design was engineered with portability in mind, bringing down the functionality of its larger counterparts into an easy to maneuver package that could be moved around,” Fallacara added.

The Messenger Portable freezer is capable of running off of its standalone battery for around an hour, providing optimal performance. It has a temperature range of around -4⁰C maintaining its peak low of -86⁰C. To add to its portability, it can run off a 12/24 V car adapter as well for when on the road or during any other form of transit.

The product’s low temperature and ideal size make it a feasible product for the transport of the COVID-19 vaccine. As it uses a piston-based technology for cooling, it does not require a compressor or moving parts which further enhance its portability. To reduce the negative effect on the environment, the company uses natural refrigerants that are CFC-free to ensure zero emissions and eco-friendly products.

About Z-SC1

