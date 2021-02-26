AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Arrest Round Up
The Texas Attorney General’s Election Fraud Unit made three arrests recently in relation to election fraud.
- In Bandera County, Leonor Rivas Garza, Eva Ann Martinez and Tomas Ramirez were indicted on several charges related to the 2018 Medina County Primary Election. On February 11, Garza, Martinez and Ramirez turned themselves into the Bandera County Justice System. This case involved allegations of vote harvesting at assisted living centers in Medina County in the 2018 Medina County Primary Election.
The Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests recently.
- In Travis County, Darnell Lamont Harper was arrested in Austin on February 11. Harper was arrested on outstanding warrants for Counts of Threat – Terroristic State Offenses, Evidence Destroying – Tamper Fabricate Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, 1 to 4 GM and Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle. These warrants were out of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department.
- In Harris County, Jeffery Albo was arrested in Spring on February 10. Albo had an open felony warrant for Arrange Meeting with Child for Lewd or Lascivious Acts by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office in California.
- In Tarrant County, Juan Enrique Reyes Rodriguez was arrested in Arlington on February 9. Reyes Rodriguez had an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child issued by the Saginaw Police Department.
- In Galveston County, Maurice Taylor was arrested in Galveston on February 9. Taylor had two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child issued by the Galveston County Justice of the Peace. Taylor is a confirmed Chances Make Champions (CMC) Gang Member.