Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a court order to stop Angelina County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4 (“the District”) from discharging sewage, waste, and other potentially harmful substances into Cedar Creek and surrounding Texas waterways.

In early March 2026, Attorney General Paxton sued the District after an investigation revealed that its process of sewage treatment and disposal was polluting the nearby Cedar Creek with waste that contained traces of Ammonia and E. coli. The District discharged sewage from its leaking lift station into a tributary of Cedar Creek, which is part of the Neches River Basin, in violation of the Texas Water Code and Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act.

Now, Attorney General Paxton has secured a Temporary Restraining Order (“TRO”) that effectively stops the District’s unlawful activity. The TRO requires the District to immediately stop all unauthorized sewage discharges and to clean up all areas adversely affected by the District’s unlawful actions. Attorney General Paxton will continue to ensure the continued safety of Texans and their property.

“Illegal sewage dumping that threatens the health of Texans and harms our beautiful Texas waterways will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will ensure that no corners are cut and that any entity responsible for managing essential public infrastructure follows Texas law.”

To read the order, click here.