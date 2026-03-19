Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a temporary restraining order (“TRO”) that stops Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A of Hunt and Collin Counties (“Double R MUD”) from taking any substantive action at its scheduled meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 20. Among other actions stopped, the TRO prevents Double R MUD’s board of directors from directing the activities and operations of the MUD, including accepting or appointing new directors. The MUD and its purported directors are also restrained from taking up or otherwise considering or acting upon any agenda item that was put forth for tomorrow’s scheduled meeting—unless it falls under extremely limited circumstances related to ongoing litigation.

The TRO follows a lawsuit by Attorney General Paxton against Double R MUD and its purported officers for taking over an existing MUD and simultaneously expanding that MUD to support the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) development known as “EPIC City.”

MUDs have the power to impose taxes on Texas citizens and are subject to legal requirements, but Double R MUD engaged in highly unusual activity in September 2025. In an apparent effort to allow EPIC City developers to avoid state oversight, it appears the developers engineered the takeover of an inactive, existing MUD—rather than engaging in the process to create an entirely new one.

The meeting scheduled for tomorrow could further the scheme that was orchestrated at the September 2025 meeting, which is why Attorney General Paxton sought and successfully obtained a TRO. The TRO temporarily freezes Double R MUD from any concrete action until a scheduled Temporary Injunction hearing later this month.

“This TRO is a win for the rule of law. Allowing Double R MUD to meet in this way would have only furthered its illegal scheme to support EPIC City,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to work tirelessly to stop the illegal EPIC City scheme, and anyone who has broken the law will be held accountable.”

To read the TRO, click here.