3T Pro Now Providing Cloud Computing Services to Small Businesses in Dallas

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT services has expanded its services.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now providing cloud computing services to small businesses in Dallas.

“We have developed the ideal cloud-based data server infrastructure, tailored for our clients’ industry or business type and size,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

Tommy explained that its cloud computing services are built around CloudConnect, a comprehensive cloud infrastructure and desktop-as-a-service offering. It is an integrated hosted solution and includes disaster recovery as a part of the total offering.

“Not only access but secure access is ensured with this service,” Tommy said, before adding, “Organizations are experiencing a new-found freedom and productivity using CloudConnect.”

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

In addition, 3T Pro is also now providing free network assessments to businesses in Dallas. The company’s free network assessment provides insights into the security and overall health of your organization.

“Using specialized tools, we identify your risk factors and outline a clear strategy forward,” Tommy said. The network assessment includes checking:

• Network server and endpoint configurations

• Desktop and mobile device settings

• Email risk factors

• Access controls

• Aging software

• Spear-phishing and ransomware

• Viruses/malware

• Spam

• Firewalls

• Anti-malware

• Email and web filters

3T Pro, which is celebrating two decades in business, is also offering free on-site evaluations of IT systems of businesses in Dallas. This allows businesses in Dallas to ensure that their business is protected and operating as efficiently as possible.

“Our mission is to keep your technology humming so you can keep your business growing,” Tommy said. “After talking with you about your business objectives and expectations, we will review your current systems and approaches. From this meeting, we will produce an initial evaluation and discuss with you your options and alternatives.”

Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585 or fill out a short form on the company’s website.

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

