Egyptian Producer "Hosni Mahmoud" launches his new movie "Aal Haroun"
Egyptian Producer "Hosni Mahmoud" launches his new movie "Aal Haroun"GIZA, CAIRO, EGYPT, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Egyptian producer Hosni Mahmoud, revealed the details of his movie "Aal Haroun", which is starring a group of stars and artists, indicating that the film is supposed to be the second since there is another Movie that was affected after the end of contracts and preparations due to the Corona pandemic.
Producer Hosni Mahmoud and his company, "Moment Production" for TV & Cinema Production, had begun preparations for his previous film, "Eminent Member", by Mustafa Hamdi, directed by Hassan Al-Sayed, and the work was affected several days before filming by the Corona pandemic, which led to a complete halt and failure to complete the work.
Hosny Mahmoud said, "A prominent member" is a strong and new movie, and his scenes inside and outside Egypt are supposed to be filmed in some European countries, which made the filming impossible in the current Corona crisis, stressing that the film is still awaiting implementation.
He added, "As soon as the right factors are in place, we will start filming again without stopping".
Hosny Mahmoud added, in statements to many Egyptians TV Shows, that his foray into the field of cinematic production came from his love for cinema and Egypt as well as he hopes that the works that he will produce will contribute to reviving the art sector and contribute to improving the conditions of its workers, even a little, and also broadcast Spirit in Egypt's Soft Power and Returning Arab Viewers to Egyptian Art.
Hosny Mahmoud indicated that he decided to take a step in cinematic production 3 years ago, but he suffered from some drawbacks due to the lack of sufficient experience in this industry, and that he was waiting for the appropriate timing and the different idea that he is producing until it was settled that the first film he produced would be the phrase About a group tournament in which many brilliant names and great artists participate, and then came the stage of choosing the appropriate scenario, which he found in the movie "Aal Haroun" written by Ahmed Anwar and Mahmoud Jamaica. Director Moataz Hussam was also chosen.
Hosny Mahmoud confirmed that he ended the official contracts with all the artists participating in the work "Aal Haroun", and that the first filming days are already done.
Producer "Hosni Mahmoud", the owner of "Moment Production" Company, announced that the heroes of the new movie "Al Haroun" are "Monther Rayhana, Abir Sabry, Ahmed Wafiq, Mohammed Ezz, Ehab Fahmi, Ahmed Abdullah Mahmoud, Hagar El-Sharnouby".. and other stars known to the Arab world.
Learn More about the producer Hosni Mahmoud and his company moment production online here:
https://www.facebook.com/Mr.Hosnyy & https://www.facebook.com/AalHaroun.official/
moment production: https://www.facebook.com/MomentProductioneg
Moment Production
Moment Production
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In television interview