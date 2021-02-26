Transylvania County Courts Closing Early Due to COVID-19

Today Transylvania County court officials announced that adjustments are being made to the operations of the courthouse, courts, and clerk's office February 25 - March 2 due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines. The adjustments are as follows:

Courthouse will close early at 3:00 p.m.

Clerk's Office will close early at 3:00 p.m.

District civil court will close early at 3:00 p.m.

District criminal court will close early at 3:00 p.m.

Superior civil court will close early at 3:00 p.m.

Superior criminal court will close early at 3:00 p.m.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.