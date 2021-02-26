Tennessee Department of Agriculture Offers Online Pesticide Certification and Licensing Exams

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is partnering with Everblue, an accredited training and certification company, to transition the state’s pesticide certification and licensing exams to an online test management system.

“Pesticide applicators will find the new online system to be user-friendly and efficient,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “TDA teamed up with Everblue because the certification and licensing portals are secure, offer customer service, and deliver immediate results to the pesticides applicator. We’re pleased to accommodate applicators who want a convenient method to obtain certifications and licensing.”

Shifting to an online portal is another way TDA has shifted delivery of services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move from in-person exams to online exams provides a safer option amid the pandemic. In addition to safety, convenience and support stand out. The online service allows applicators to schedule their exam when it’s convenient for them—24 hours a day any day of the week. Likewise, customer support is available around the clock. After the test session’s score is qualified, applicators receive immediate exam outcomes and those are electronically delivered to TDA within 24 hours.

The new pesticide certification and licensing exams portal is scheduled to launch next month. For more information, call the Pesticides Section at 615-837-5148, or contact TDA’s Certification and Licensing Supervisor Phil Hurst at 615-837-5404 or email phil.hurst@tn.gov.