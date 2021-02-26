Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,185 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Urges President Biden to Heighten Transparency for International Education Partnerships

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Urges President Biden to Heighten Transparency for International Education Partnerships

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement urging President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to heighten transparency for international education partnerships.  Governor Ricketts’ statement follows recent news that the Biden Administration has withdrawn a rule requiring educational institutions to disclose foreign ties.

 

“Nebraska has taken proactive steps to ensure that foreign governments do not exert undue influence on our education system,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Former President Trump put in place important new requirements to ensure that colleges and universities disclosed relationships with Confucius Institutes, which have a history of promoting Chinese Communist Party propaganda.  It is critical the Biden Administration provide clarity around their position on such partnerships, and reinstate transparency measures and critical protections.”

 

The measure rescinded by the Biden Administration was titled “Establishing Requirement for Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.”  More information about the rule can be found by clicking here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Urges President Biden to Heighten Transparency for International Education Partnerships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.