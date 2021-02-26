Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Urges President Biden to Heighten Transparency for International Education Partnerships

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement urging President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to heighten transparency for international education partnerships. Governor Ricketts’ statement follows recent news that the Biden Administration has withdrawn a rule requiring educational institutions to disclose foreign ties.

“Nebraska has taken proactive steps to ensure that foreign governments do not exert undue influence on our education system,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Former President Trump put in place important new requirements to ensure that colleges and universities disclosed relationships with Confucius Institutes, which have a history of promoting Chinese Communist Party propaganda. It is critical the Biden Administration provide clarity around their position on such partnerships, and reinstate transparency measures and critical protections.”

The measure rescinded by the Biden Administration was titled “Establishing Requirement for Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.” More information about the rule can be found by clicking here.