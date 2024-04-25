Gov. Pillen Appoints Puhl to Workers’ Compensation Court

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced the appointment of Brynne Holsten Puhl of Lincoln to Nebraska’s Workers’ Compensation Court. The primary location of the vacancy is Lincoln, Lancaster County. Judges appointed to the court have statewide jurisdiction.

Since 2015, Puhl has been an attorney with Atwood Law, focusing on the litigation and appeals of worker compensation cases in both Nebraska and Iowa. Prior to that, she was an associate attorney at Engles, Ketcham, Olson and Keith Law, where she also managed cases brought to the Workers’ Compensation Court.

Puhl graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge James R. Coe.

