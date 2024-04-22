Submit Release
Governor Pillen Names New Chief Information Officer

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew J. McCarville as chief information officer for the state of Nebraska. McCarville starts his new role today.  

 

“Dr. McCarville’s information technology experience and expertise nationally and internationally in the public and private sectors is extensive,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “I look forward to working with Dr. McCarville to eliminate state reliance on obsolete IT systems and delivering transformative cost savings to taxpayers. "

 

Most recently, Dr. McCarville served as chief information officer and assistant vice chancellor of information technology services and operations at the University of Colorado, Denver. He’s also served as vice president – education, data strategy, and chief strategy officer at MTX Consulting Group/Maverick A1. Prior to those roles, Dr. McCarville was the state of Florida’s chief data officer, overseeing information technology needs for state agencies, counties, 28 colleges and 12 universities. 

 

Dr. McCarville returns to Nebraska – the state where he was raised and attended school. He earned all his degrees from Creighton University, including a Doctorate in Business Administration.

