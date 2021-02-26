Potters Mills Work to Resume March 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area residents and drivers that work will resume soon on the Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project.

Starting Monday, March 1, Route 2015 (Old Route 322) will be closed from Route 144 to Crowfield Road. With through traffic using the new Route 322 alignment, work this year will take place on Route 2015. The closure on Route 2015 makes the following traffic movements necessary:

• Motorists traveling Route 322 east to Decker Valley Road or Crowfield Road will have to use the Sand Mountain Road exit.

• Motorists traveling on Route 322 west to Route 144 will need to use the new Potters Mills exit.

• Additionally, drivers are strongly encouraged to follow traffic/directional signs through the project. GPS information does not appear to be up-to-date and may encourage drivers to deviate from their needed route.

This Route 2015 work is part of the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Three reconstructed Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.

Full project information can be found on the PMG Project page at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $84 million project.

