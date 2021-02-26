Berks County: Upcoming Interstate 78 Road Work

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
​County:  Berks Municipality:  Greenwich Township Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction in the westbound direction for bridge work. This is related to the ongoing Interstate 78 Reconstruction Project. Start date:  3/1/21 Est completion date:  3/2/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

