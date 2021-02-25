Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Eric Burlison Continues Right-to-Work Fight

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, presented Senate Bill 118, which establishes right-to-work provisions in Missouri, to the Senate General Laws Committee on Feb. 23. The legislation bars employers from requiring union membership of employees and paying dues or other charges as a condition of employment.

Senator Burlison has been a long-standing supporter of right-to-work legislation. He was the chief sponsor of similar proposals during his tenure as a Missouri State Representative and now champions the issue in the Missouri Senate.

“Right-to-work has always been an important issue to myself and my constituents,” Sen. Burlison said. “I believe any person should have the right to work a job without being forced to line the pockets of a union that does not represent their views. This freedom is part of the moral fabric of our country.”

According to the National Institute for Labor Relations Research, right-to-work states experience higher purchasing power and faster growth. From 2009 to 2019, right-to-work states’ employment grew 16.9 percent compared to 9.6 percent for states that don’t have right-to-work laws. For comparison, a household survey from the U.S. Department of Labor found that Missouri only grew 7.8 percent during this time period. From 2009-2019, real household consumption grew 19.9 percent in right-to-work states compared to 15.8 percent in non-right-to-work states. In FY 2019, right-to-work states had one-third the number of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients than states that allow unions to collect dues of non-union members who fall under its collective bargaining agreement with their employers.

“The data demonstrates right-to-work states benefit greatly from having the freedom to associate or not associate with a union. I’m proud to represent those whose voices are being drowned out by unions’ voices.”

Please visit Sen Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Burlison for more legislative and constituent resources.

