Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Feb. 25, 2021

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Feb. 25, 2021

Wrapping Up Another Month of Session

Senators returned to Jefferson City and got right back to work deliberating bills and considering proposals this week. I presented Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 to members of the Senate Rules Committee on Monday, Feb. 22, a measure that asks the United States Congress to call a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution, giving states the authority to repeal a federal rule, regulation, statute, executive order or federal court ruling.

On Tuesday, I presented Senate Bill 369 to the Insurance and Banking Committee to modify a dated law and protect property owners and the valuation of their insured property. The legislation has broad support in the insurance community.

I also introduced Senate Bill 528 to establish the Minutemen of the State. Under this act, the governor may call “Minutemen” into service in defense of the state during a state of emergency with the consent of two-thirds of the General Assembly. Any Missouri resident who can lawfully own firearms may volunteer. Under the legislation, Minutemen supply their own firearms, ammunition and tactical gear. This equipment, required by the state, shall be considered property of the state for purposes of jurisdiction, and is not subjected to any tax, levy, fees, stamp or seizure, nor can it be subject to registration or tracking.

Senator White presents SB 369 to the Senate Insurance and Banking Committee.

Area Agency on Aging Connects Seniors with Vaccinations

The Area Agency on Aging Region X is partnering with the Department of Health and Senior Services to help individuals over the age of 65 who reside in Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties with receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Whether it’s navigating the online registration system, or coordinating transportation, those in need of assistance should call 417-781-7562 or visit MOStopsCovid.com/seniors.

Please take advantage of these services and schedule your life-saving vaccine today!

Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief Program Now Available

The governor signed House Bill 16 into law on Feb. 11, making more federal funding available for the State Assistance for Housing Relief program. Visit mohousingresources.com.safhr for more information.

Spotlight On FFA

One of Missouri’s leading industries is agriculture, and the FFA helps to educate and empower young farming enthusiasts throughout our state. Missouri’s local chapters, which are 25,920 members strong, are observing National FFA Week with celebrations and events. The festivities culminate with National Wear Blue Day on Friday, Feb. 26, so members and stakeholders can sport blue and show off their FFA pride.

Eating Disorder Series Raises Awareness and Reduces Stigma

Did you know that over 500,000 Missourians struggle with eating disorders? Educate yourself on these behavioral health diseases by registering for a free, three-part webinar series. Learning about eating disorders can help us all reduce the stigma that often times keeps individuals from seeking treatment. Share this flyer on your social media channels to get the word out.

Dust Off Those Fly Rods for Catch and Keep Season

Beginning March 1, trout anglers may once again skip their lines into the river at one of Missouri’s four trout parks and keep their bounty. Trout permits are available online and from various vendors around the state. For more information about fishing and permits, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.

Eggs, Issues and COVID-19 Liability

I was honored to provide a legislative update at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues event on Feb. 11 and explain the benefits of COVID-19 liability legislation recently passed in the General Assembly’s upper chamber. Senate Bill 51 protects health care workers and other industries who stepped up to help people during the pandemic from frivolous lawsuits related to the coronavirus. During my discussion, I also debunked the myth that SB 51 provides blanket protections to entities and corporations, such as big pharmaceutical companies. The House of Representatives will now consider the legislation.

Senator White explains SB 51 during the annual Eggs and Issues event.

