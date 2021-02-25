JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators send Senate Bill 189, which would create a special license plate, and Senate Concurrent Resolution 2, which asks the Missouri Department of Revenue to issue sales tax refunds to certain taxpayers, to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for Feb. 25: Priority Legislation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.