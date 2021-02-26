- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Feb 14 - 20)

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 25, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,545 for the week of Feb. 14-20, 2021, with a total of $20,080,218 of benefits paid. There were 32,763 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Feb. 14-20 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 2/14 to 2/20 2,564 535 446 Week Prior (2/7 to 2/13) 2,799 -8.4% 567 -5.6% 451 -1.1% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Feb. 14-20 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 2/14 to 2/20 18,708 1,913 12,142 Week Prior (2/7 to 2/13) 19,261 -2.9% 2,030 -5.711% 11,742 3.4% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to Feb. 20, 2021 Current Week (2/14 - 2/20) Previous Week (2/7 - 2/13) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 3,545 3,817 1,131 318,407 66,852 36,126 Continued Claims 32,763 33,033 8,856 $638,978,018 $72,003,551 $114,277,137 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021) $909,824,639 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,730,010

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Feb. 13, 2021, was 2,029. A total of 1,649 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New unemployment claims have dropped by nearly 22% over the past two weeks, while continued claims have also seen a weekly decline for three consecutive weeks,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The employment of many Utahns continues to be impacted by this incredibly difficult pandemic; however, Utah's economy has proven to be incredibly resilient and there are many job opportunities available supporting our continued economic recovery.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

