California Courts Grapple With Proposition 22’s Gig Fallout

Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., and other gig companies want California courts to throw out rulings from last year that ordered them to treat drivers as employees, setting the stage for legal clashes that could mean millions owed to workers in cases filed before Proposition 22 passed.
