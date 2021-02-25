Learn more on updated drought conditions

DES MOINES—From nearly 20 below to record snow falls to 50-degree-February days, one thing is certain about Iowa’s weather: it’s unpredictable.

Despite plentiful snow this winter, there’s still concern about spring drought and water availability, especially in the northwestern areas of the state, where severe and extreme drought conditions continue to exist. As farmers, livestock producers and city officials prepare for spring, they can learn more about what to expect during a webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 4.

Sponsored by DNR and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Mike Naig, Iowa’s secretary of agriculture, will kick off the meeting. State and federal experts will follow, recapping Iowa’s winter conditions and forecasting what to expect: flood, drought or somewhere in between.

Specialists will reflect on winter precipitation and climatology, current streamflow and groundwater conditions, and how those affect the outlook for water resources this spring.

Find the complete meeting agenda and sign-in information on DNR’s Water Summary Update page.

Presenters come from Iowa DNR, Iowa DALS, U.S. Department of Agriculture—Midwest Climate Hub, U.S. Geological Survey—Central Midwest Water Science Center, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Weather Service.