Southwest Idaho River Otter Season Closes

By order of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the river otter trapping season in Idaho’s Southwest Region will close on February 26th due to the regional harvest quota of 20 otters being met on February 23rd.

River otters must be presented at a regional office to obtain the appropriate pelt tag within 72 hours of harvest. Any trapper who has already reached their personal quota of three otters, and/or checks any otters after March 1st, must surrender those otters at an IDFG office for a $10 reward.

For more information regarding the otter season closure in Southwest Idaho, contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 or the McCall office at 208-634-8137.

