CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Arrest of Alleged Duval County Arsonist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Curtis Russell Cain after allegedly attempting to set fire to a vehicle in Jacksonville. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Arson is a serious and costly crime that not only results in property damage but can turn deadly in the blink of an eye. I appreciate the dedication of our arson detectives, and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, for holding criminals like this accountable. If you commit arson in Florida, you will be caught and held responsible.” During the investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) requested the assistance of the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations (DIFS BFAEI) and revealed that at the time of the incident, the victim confronted Cain, and a physical altercation ensued. Working in collaboration with JSO, BFAEI detectives determined that the victim was struck by Cain several times before Cain poured gasoline inside the victims’ vehicle and attempted to light it on fire before fleeing the scene. Following questioning, Cain admitted to pouring gasoline on the vehicle in an attempt to scare the victim and also admitted to the battery.

Evidence from the investigation was presented to the State Attorney's Office and a warrant was issued for Cain's arrest. Cain was arrested by a JSO officer on February 15, 2021 and booked into the Duval County Jail. Cain was charged with second degree arson, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years in prison.