Monica Gillison Joins LTEN Advisory Council
Life sciences trainers associations welcomes SK Life Science training leader, Monica Gillison, to organization's leadership team.ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life sciences training leader Monica Gillison has been selected to join the LTEN Advisory Council. Her appointment begins immediately.
Gillison, senior manager of commercial sales training for SK Life Science, has worked in life sciences since 1998, when she started as a senior specialty neuroscience representative for Eli Lilly. Since then, Gillison has held sales, training and leadership roles at Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix and Collegium Pharmaceuticals. Gillison has also served as Guest Editor of LTEN Focus on Training magazine and was a finalist for the 2020 All-Star Teams category of the LTEN Excellence Awards competition.
“It’s an honor to be asked to join the LTEN Advisory Council, and I’m looking forward to working with the Council members and also with the Board of Directors,” Gillison said. “In my time with LTEN I’ve seen the positive effect our network has on training careers, and I’m excited to help deliver valuable programs and work that raises the bar for all members.”
“It was a great choice to bring Monica’s impressive energy to the LTEN Advisory Council,” said Dawn Brehm, LTEN executive director. “Since joining LTEN, she’s been a great contributor to our publications and events, and I know this new role will be a nice fit for her. As the Advisory Council supports the Board of Directors in creating new initiatives, Monica’s experience and drive will be valuable assets to support LTEN members and leadership.”
