Spectacular Oceanfront Florida Home to be Sold at No-Reserve Auction with Supreme Auctions

Seabloom offers an impeccable location to get away from it all in the paradise that is Vero Beach, Florida and will be sold to the highest bidder on March 20th

This breathtaking property is new construction and has never been lived in.” — Listing Agent, Roman Pavlik

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positioned in a highly desirable and quiet part of Vero Beach, Florida, Seabloom is a hidden-gem in this sought-after vacation destination. Being a newly built luxury beach-front residence, Seabloom is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and offers a rare opportunity for you to own. Supreme Auctions will offer this custom oceanfront home at auction on March 20, in cooperation with Roman Pavlik with Laurie Finkelstein Reader Real Estate.“Directly facing the Atlantic Ocean, this luxurious property delivers on every level when looking for a vacation home, investment property or private residence,” stated Jennie Heal, President of Supreme Auctions. “Vero Beach is an elegant city located along Florida's Atlantic Coast. With its peaceful 26-miles of pristine beaches, it offers a relaxed, small-town vibe that is a quintessential vacation destination.”Offering something for everyone, Seabloom will answer your need for the ideal living situation with its four bedrooms plus overflow, three car garage, elevator, picturesque balconies and patios, and an ocean-facing, large, heated pool with Jacuzzi. This fabulous home delivers on every account… whether you wish to entertain, enjoy time with family, soak up the Floridian sun, or just sit back, relax and hear the ocean waves breaking on the sand.“This breathtaking property is new construction and has never been lived in, so you literally get to be the first to enjoy all its splendor,” stated listing agent, Roman Pavlik. “This home did not leave anything to chance with its hurricane-resistant construction and unobstructed 150+ feet of ocean beach access. The potential of this property is truly endless. You can keep this home as your full-time residence for the whole family, use it as a rental property, or make it your home-away-from-home vacation retreat.”With its uncrowded and beautiful atmosphere, Vero Beach is a true jewel on Florida’s east Atlantic coast. Its motto of “sunrises not high rises,” rings true in every corner of the community.“Being close to the amusement parks of Florida, numerous golf courses and outstanding restaurants really drew us to build in this area,” stated the current owner. “We ensured that every detail of this home took advantage of the beauty of the ocean and provided sea views in almost every room… even the saltwater pool offers wonderful oceanfront views.”This impeccably designed home in an unmatched location will be sold at a no-reserve auction on March 20, to the highest bidder. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com About Supreme AuctionsSupreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.

