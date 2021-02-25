Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AIM Insurance Acquires InRoads Insurance Brokers, Milton, Ontario

Letters A-I-M in gold inside a circle on a black background, describing the AIM Logo

AIM Insurance, Burlington Ontario

Our alignment of beliefs, core values, and desire to succeed has made this an easy transition for both AIM Insurance and InRoads Insurance Brokers.

The acquisition of InRoads provides us with an even stronger presence in Halton Region. They are seasoned insurance brokers and bring their considerable expertise in group insurance.”
— Dan Avon, President, AIM Insurance
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that AIM Insurance has acquired InRoads Insurance Brokers of Milton, Ontario effective February 15, 2021. This merger allows both companies to create a larger organization that is poised for future growth. In today's marketplace, large corporate brokers continue to buy brokers. Business volume is essential to receiving full support from insurance companies.

Established in 2011, InRoads Insurance Brokers Inc. was started by Andrew Hale, Jay MacDonald and Bryan McClenaghan. As a new generation brokerage, they provide their clients with a portfolio review, not just a quote for their home and auto insurance needs. They are dedicated to providing their clients with quality home and auto insurance products, valued expertise, and exceptional service at a fair price.

According to AIM President Dan Avon, “The acquisition of InRoads provides us with an even stronger presence in Halton Region where we are concentrated. The InRoads team are seasoned insurance brokers and they bring their considerable expertise in group insurance. In addition, we are now licensed in Alberta, with British Columbia following in the coming months. This allows us to further expand our reach. Growing opportunities with our new team is something that I am very much looking forward to. AIM is always on the lookout for great brokers to bring into our growing family.”

About AIM Insurance / Avon Insurance Management Inc.
AIM Insurance is a 100% family owned and operated insurance brokerage headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, with offices in Brampton, Milton and Dunnville. AIM is a full-service insurance brokerage offering a suite of programs and products from life, group, and personal insurance to large-scale commercial operations. AIM offers unmatched experience, dedication, knowledge, and service to all of its customers.

AIM Insurance is honoured to be recognized by Community Votes Burlington as the Platinum Winner for Best Insurance Agents and Brokers 2020
https://burlington.communityvotes.com/2020/09/services/insurance-agents-and-brokers

Sincerely,

The AIM Management Team
Dan Avon, Manjinder Singh, Jay McDonald, Andrew Hale, Bryan McClenaghan

Dan Avon
AIM Insurance
+1 289-806-4056
dan.avon@theaim.ca
