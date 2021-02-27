Silicon Valley Institute Announces New Post for Robotic Hair Loss Surgery in San Francisco
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce a new post for robotic hair loss surgery.
The ARTAS surgical system is a dream to work with. Even though I helped develop the robot, it continues to surprise me.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class clinic for hair loss mitigation in the San Francisco area at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new post. New technology in the hair transplant arena can combine human knowledge and mechanical precision. The relationship may result in a thicker head of hair and a more youthful appearance.
"The ARTAS surgical system is a dream to work with. Even though I helped develop the robot, it continues to surprise me," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "Each hair transplant surgery is planned to help individual hair loss issues. Patients generally love the results and many have told me the post-op recovery is easier than they expected."
Men and women living in the Bay Area can review the post about robotic hair loss surgery from Silicon Valley Hair Institute https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/if-you-want-a-robotic-hair-transplant-it-still-requires-a-surgeon-to-operate-it/. SVHI is one of the few clinics in the area to use the ARTAS hair transplant system. The hair transplant system can manage exceptional movements resulting in less scarring and a more natural appearance. Dr. Canales, a highly-skilled hair transplant surgeon, helped design and launch the ARTAS robot. Men and women ready to find hair loss solutions can contact Dr. Miguel Canales for a no-obligation consultation. SVHI is a 'full service' clinic supporting Bay Area residents with hair and skin rejuvenation. Interested persons can also visit the parallel cosmetic dermatology website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
SURGEON-DRIVEN ROBOT 'RAISES THE BAR' FOR INNOVATIVE HAIR LOSS SURGERY IN SAN FRANCISCO AREA
Here is the background on this release. Silicon Valley technology continues to achieve medical breakthroughs in various surgical fields. Computerized devices have turned complicated surgeries into shorter, easier-to-manage procedures. Specifically, FUE/FUT hair transplant procedures can benefit from robotic hair loss surgery in San Francisco. A top hair transplant surgeon combined with a surgical robot can 'raise the bar' on patient results. Precise follicular hair extractions and transplantation can help diminish signs of scarring. A carefully planned surgery may result in a more natural appearance to the hairline. Post-op benefits for robotic hair loss surgery can include a comfortable and shorter recovery time. San Francisco residents ready to tackle hair loss can find a top surgeon and ARTAS robot nearby to help.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute is a specialized hair clinic serving hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
