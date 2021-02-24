2021-02-24 09:21:50.23 $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in St. Louis

2021-02-24 09:21:50.23

A Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis tripled their million-dollar Mega Millions win into a $3 million prize in last night’s drawing. The winning ticket – purchased at Gas Mart, 209 E. Grand Ave., in St. Louis – matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” base prize of $1 million. Because the player also played the Megaplier option, the prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn – which was 3.

The winning number combination on Feb. 23 was 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57. The Mega Ball number drawn was 15.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Aug. 22.

“Congratulations if you’re the one holding this winning ticket,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to come in and claim your prize. You can do that by making an appointment at a Missouri Lottery office. We’re in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.”

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now $30 million with a cash value estimated at $21 million.