Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,051 in the last 365 days.

2021-02-24 09:21:50.23 $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in St. Louis

2021-02-24 09:21:50.23

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis tripled their million-dollar Mega Millions win into a $3 million prize in last night’s drawing. The winning ticket – purchased at Gas Mart, 209 E. Grand Ave., in St. Louis – matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” base prize of $1 million. Because the player also played the Megaplier option, the prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn – which was 3.

The winning number combination on Feb. 23 was 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57. The Mega Ball number drawn was 15.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Aug. 22.

“Congratulations if you’re the one holding this winning ticket,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Be sure to sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to come in and claim your prize. You can do that by making an appointment at a Missouri Lottery office. We’re in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.”

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now $30 million with a cash value estimated at $21 million.

 

You just read:

2021-02-24 09:21:50.23 $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.