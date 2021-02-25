Governor signs State of Emergency following Brunswick Tornado

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has signed a State of Emergency following the tornado that struck near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County on Feb. 15.

Governor Cooper offered the following comment after surveying the damage last week in Brunswick county: "The tornado caused significant damage, even demolishing some homes. I heard harrowing stories from survivors who were glad to be alive. The state will marshal all available resources to help people recover."

While a local state of emergency has already been enacted by county commissioners, the Governor’s emergency declaration authorizes and directs the North Carolina Department of Transportation to use its resources to clear vegetative storm debris from along roads in the affected area. It also allows the state to seek reimbursement for storm related costs.

Just before midnight on Feb. 15, a tornado hit Brunswick County, severely damaging homes, businesses and electrical infrastructure in and around Ocean Isle Beach, Grissettown and the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood. Ten people were injured and three people lost their lives. Local and state emergency officials have worked since to respond, assess damage and to begin recovery efforts.