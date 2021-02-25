Prelude to a Cure Selected as Charity of Choice from the Winn Dixie Community Bag with a Giving Tag Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prelude to a Cure, a non-profit organization based in Tampa, FL has been selected as the Charity of Choice for select SE Grocers Winn-Dixie locations as part of their “Community Bag with a Giving Tag” Program. The reusable bag program empowers customers to make a difference in the communities they live and work in while helping the environment. With each purchase of a reusable Community Bag with the Giving Tag, customers can direct a $1 donation to the non-profit of their choice to benefit the work a local charity is doing in their community.
The specially designed reusable bags are from recycled materials and can be found at registers and on the reusable bag rack at Winn-Dixie grocery stores in the Southeast.
The program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to the community while supporting the environment. Since the program began in February of 2019, $303,268 has been raised nationwide with over 6,000+ charities supported, and 9,096,300 single-use bags not used.
“We’re pleased that the leadership of these Winn Dixie locations have selected us as their Charity of Choice,” said Ros Miller, Executive Director of Prelude to a Cure. “Every dollar helps raise awareness of our organization and since we are entirely volunteer driven, it helps fund those valuable seed grants that are vital to our mission. Currently, lung cancer is the least federally funded of the top cancers, yet is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.”
Beginning March 1st (and throughout the entire month), each time a shopper purchases a $2.50 Community Bag with a Giving Tag the shopper can direct their $1 donation to a local non-profit within 7 days of purchase. If the customer does not designate a charity within the 7 days, it will automatically be donated to the non-profit that each store’s leadership has selected for the month. The following Winn Dixie locations have chosen Prelude to a Cure as their charity of choice and are participating in the program:
1) Winn Dixie located at 8837 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
2) Winn Dixie located at 2770 Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL
About Prelude to a Cure:
Founded in 2012 by Moffitt Cancer Center’s Dr. Lary Robinson, and nationally renowned thoracic researcher, Dr. Scott Antonia, Prelude to a Cure was created to become the driving force in funding lung cancer research. They believe that breakthroughs will come from this new generation of researchers. By funding investigator-initiated research through pilot and seed grants, Prelude to a Cure will help accelerate the pace of research for a cure. For more information or how you can get involved visit: https://www.preludetoacure.com
Ros Miller
The specially designed reusable bags are from recycled materials and can be found at registers and on the reusable bag rack at Winn-Dixie grocery stores in the Southeast.
The program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to the community while supporting the environment. Since the program began in February of 2019, $303,268 has been raised nationwide with over 6,000+ charities supported, and 9,096,300 single-use bags not used.
“We’re pleased that the leadership of these Winn Dixie locations have selected us as their Charity of Choice,” said Ros Miller, Executive Director of Prelude to a Cure. “Every dollar helps raise awareness of our organization and since we are entirely volunteer driven, it helps fund those valuable seed grants that are vital to our mission. Currently, lung cancer is the least federally funded of the top cancers, yet is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.”
Beginning March 1st (and throughout the entire month), each time a shopper purchases a $2.50 Community Bag with a Giving Tag the shopper can direct their $1 donation to a local non-profit within 7 days of purchase. If the customer does not designate a charity within the 7 days, it will automatically be donated to the non-profit that each store’s leadership has selected for the month. The following Winn Dixie locations have chosen Prelude to a Cure as their charity of choice and are participating in the program:
1) Winn Dixie located at 8837 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
2) Winn Dixie located at 2770 Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL
About Prelude to a Cure:
Founded in 2012 by Moffitt Cancer Center’s Dr. Lary Robinson, and nationally renowned thoracic researcher, Dr. Scott Antonia, Prelude to a Cure was created to become the driving force in funding lung cancer research. They believe that breakthroughs will come from this new generation of researchers. By funding investigator-initiated research through pilot and seed grants, Prelude to a Cure will help accelerate the pace of research for a cure. For more information or how you can get involved visit: https://www.preludetoacure.com
Ros Miller
Prelude to a Cure
+1 813-928-7435
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter