Celebrated former superintendent Dr. Sherry Grate joins Ambassador Enterprises to lead Community Impact Investing
Dr. Sherry Grate, formerly Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent, returns to northeast Indiana to lead the company's Community Impact investment lane
I am humbled and excited by this opportunity to return to northeast Indiana, where I can serve by discovering and developing sustainable solutions to systemic problems that impact better community”FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sherry Grate, most recently Superintendent at Westfield Washington Schools near Indianapolis, has joined Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She will serve as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, and be involved in developing and managing strategic objectives, initiatives, programs, and projects for the Community Impact and Performance Acceleration investment lanes.
— Dr. Sherry Grate
A talented professional with a distinguished career in education, Dr. Grate is a graduate of Indiana University and holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Ball State University. She served as superintendent for more than four years at Westfield Washington Schools, one of the fastest-growing school districts in the state and helped establish the strategic plan that paved their vision for growth. Before Westfield, she was Superintendent at DeKalb Central Schools in Waterloo, Indiana, and was named Indiana District II Superintendent of the Year in 2014. Her ability to inspire others with a vision for collaborative cooperation is without peer.
Dr. Grate brings a long history of community involvement to Ambassador Enterprises, including serving as board chair for the DeKalb County YMCA. “I am humbled and excited by this opportunity to return to northeast Indiana, where I will be able to serve by discovering and developing sustainable solutions to systemic problems that impact better community,” Grate shared.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders, companies, and organizations committed to performance that creates lasting, positive impact. Ambassador Enterprises has created a network of affiliate companies with a unified commitment to cultivating legacies grounded in people, partners, and performance. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more about partnering for lasting legacy.
###
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
email us here