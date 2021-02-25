Compute North Starts Major Expansion at Nebraska Data Center to Meet High Customer Demand
As interest in digital asset space increases, 100MW facility now has capacity to support new deals with current customers and emerging players in crypto miningEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compute North, an industry leader in economical, large-scale computing and cryptocurrency mining infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its TIER 0TM colocation and computing campus in Kearney, Nebraska. The expansion marks a new buildout of up to an additional 70 megawatts (MW) of infrastructure to customers including Foundry Digital LLC, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT), and several other emerging players in the bitcoin mining space.
With capacity available to support large-scale operations in blockchain and high-performance computing hosting, the Kearney facility is anticipated to fill up quickly. Strategically chosen for its ideal location in America’s heartland and its direct access to a variety of primarily renewable energy sources, this 100MW-capacity campus utilizes a unique modular buildout model, built to minimize costs, optimize power and heat, and allow customers to scale very quickly.
As part of Compute North’s ongoing innovation, the expansion will feature the installation of next generation containers, including Compute North’s first GPU computing module. A new building will also be built to accommodate additional office space, equipment storage, and on-site equipment maintenance and repair. With this growth, the site expansion will also create more jobs for the local community.
“As a testament to Compute North’s significant growth, its expansion in Kearney represents the company’s next step in ‘Mining 2.0,’ that requires the ability to effectively manage mining and data center operations, combined with market expertise to actively manage power costs,” said Dave Perrill, co-founder and CEO of Compute North. “In addition, the Kearney community’s quality labor environment is certain to engender customer confidence, and we’re excited for the growth that our site expansion will bring to the local economy.”
“The expansion of Compute North provides the opportunity to grow their existing operations by almost three times in Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing technology park. Data center projects like Compute North are a result of quality partnerships,” said Darren Robinson, President of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County. “I am thankful for the leadership and support from Compute North, the City of Kearney, Nebraska Public Power District, the EDC of Buffalo County Board of Directors and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.”
Compute North also offers a win-win situation to its local power partners. “NPPD is pleased to see Compute North grow in Kearney, where they can take advantage of our low costs and reliable service. We too look forward to working with Compute North in meeting their needs for renewable energy, while also looking at how we can both benefit from their flexible demand for power,” said Tom Kent, President and CEO of the Nebraska Public Power District.
With the rapid growth and proliferation of renewable energy, which is an intermittent energy source, energy companies face challenges with balancing the grid and dispatching power when and where it is needed. Because of Compute North’s consistent and interruptible load profile, the company can work collaboratively with the power provider to facilitate curtailment. The dynamic power management employed by the Compute North TIER 0TM colocation and computing campus complements the expansion of intermittent power sources like wind and solar and in doing so, enables improved grid stability.
Compute North’s cost-competitive infrastructure, operational excellence in the form of managed services, on-site technicians, dedicated account managers, and power expertise allow it to act as a trusted, full-service solution for customers looking to minimize costs and maximize ROI in a stable environment. Construction on the expansion has already started and the first new customers are expected to be online in March.
About Compute North
Compute North is the North American leader in TIER 0™ computing. The company provides efficient, low-cost, and highly scalable infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the high-performance computing space. With operations in Texas, South Dakota, and Nebraska, Compute North brings a unique combination of data center, energy, and computing expertise to deliver the lowest cost computing in the world. For additional information, please visit computenorth.com.
