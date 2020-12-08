Compute North Announces Appointment of Tom Kieffer to Board of Directors
Tom Kiefer, a veteran technology entrepreneur, joins Compute North's Board of Directors to foster growth in high performance computing infrastructureEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kieffer Brings Years of Leading Edge Information Technology Experience To Foster Growth in HPC Infrastructure
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – December 8, 2020 — Compute North, an industry leader in large-scale computing infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Kieffer to its Board of Directors.
Tom is a veteran technology entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience. His extensive data center and technology background is a valued addition to the board. His most recent venture, Virteva, an IT services provider he founded in 2005, successfully merged with Crossfuze, where he currently remains on the board. During the dotcom boom, Tom founded Agiliti, a pioneer in cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service that was ultimately sold to SunGard in 2007.
“We are very fortunate to have Tom join our team,” said Dave Perrill, CEO of Compute North. “Tom’s entrepreneurial spirit and decades of data center experience will be invaluable in helping Compute North to continue to provide high value, cost-competitive services for our clients in the blockchain and high-performance computing space. As we move into machine learning, AI, and other high-performance computing segments, Tom’s guidance and network will accelerate our journey.”
Tom is also an active early-stage investor and serves on the board of several technology firms. He currently serves on the Dunwoody College board of trustees, was the former Chair of the MNTech trade association (formerly known as MHTA) and the MMOPA owner pilot association. Tom was awarded a technology device patent in 1988 and is the author of, ‘Get Connected, A Guide to Telecommunications.’ He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
“Compute North is a key player in providing scalable, fast deployment data center solutions that help organizations drive maximum ROI on cryptocurrency mining,” says Tom. “It’s going to be fun to apply that same efficient high-performance computing in new markets including image processing, AI, and Virtual Reality. The demand for processing capability is growing beyond the standard cloud offerings and Compute North is proven and well positioned. I am thrilled to work with the first-class team that has assembled at Compute North.”
About Compute North
Compute North provides efficient, low-cost, infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the high-performance computing space. With extensive experience in installing, scaling, and operating cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure, Compute North is a trusted provider in the industry with facilities in Texas, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company hosts equipment from the industry’s biggest names, including Bitmain, MicroBT, Canaan, Obelisk, Innosilicon, and more. For additional information, please visit computenorth.com.
Media Contacts:
Josh Tiongson
Sparkpr
josh.tiongson@sparkpr.com
Kristyan Mjoslnes
Compute North
kristyan.mjolsnes@computenorth.com
Kristyan Mjolsnes
Compute North
+1 952-222-1724
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn