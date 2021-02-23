LA County Extends Moratorium on Evictions Through June 30

The local moratorium applies where it does not overlap with state protections for residential tenants unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial stress. It covers commercial evictions, no-fault evictions and prohibits ousting tenants for unauthorized occupants, pets and other nuisances.
