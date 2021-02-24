ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Southwest Idaho Resource Conservation and Development Council at the Boise office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game-MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St., Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on March 25, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2020-102. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date. Do not send to 600 South Walnut St. when using USPS.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project consists of improvements to the Bear Knob and Timber Bay Campgrounds located on the west shore of Horsethief Reservoir, Valley County, Idaho. Work includes earthwork, asphalt paving, concrete flatwork, stormwater features, planting trees and shrubs, and other miscellaneous items.

A pre-bid meeting of the project (highly recommended) will be held on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time in the Region 3 office of Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game, 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa, ID 83687. Due to COVID, attendance by conference call is available as an option. Call-in number to join meeting by phone is 208-258-2893.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Bureau

208-334-3730

Abadan Reprographics

509-747-2964

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-422-8665

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge Data & Analytics

413-424-3291

dodge.docs@construction.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish & Game, Boise, Idaho, Phone 208-334-3730.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

Nicki Schwend

Secretary/Treasurer

Southwest Idaho RC&D

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS