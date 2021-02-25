Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 25, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Thursday, February 25, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HOUSE BILL 2 BRIEFING

Representative Patricia A. Lundstom, Chair, House Appropriations and Finance Committee

David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance Committee

SB 129 AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT (TALLMAN)

SB 111 HIRE OF NM LICENSED SURVEYOR AND ATTORNEY (LOPEZ)

SB 63 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS (SOULES)

*SB 72 ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (NEVILLE)

For public participation email Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov . Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SFC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION with Q & A – 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

David Hawkins, Vice President, Strategy & Sustainability, El Paso Electric

David Hudson, President, Xcel Energy, New Mexico – Texas

Bill Grant, Regional Vice President, Regulatory and Strategic Planning. Xcel Energy

Tom Fallgren, Vice President. PNM Generation

Lanny Nickell, Chief Operating Officer. Southwest Power Pool

SB 347 CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT (CAMPOS)

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 16 WATER LEASING APPROVAL (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 334 MINING DIRECTOR & ENVIRO CONSIDERATIONS (STEFANICS)

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 17 FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT (STEWART)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 384 CLOSURE OF CERTAIN SCHOOLS (BRANDT)

HB 25 LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED. (ROMERO, GA)

HB 29 NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR (STAPLETON)

HB 22 GROW YOUR OWN TEACHERS ACT SCHOLARSHIPS (GARRATT/PADILLA)

HB 52 BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL (FIGUEROA)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m .

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 385 WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT (WOODS)

SB 407 HORSE SHELTER RESCUE FUND (McKENNA)

SB 397 TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS (McKENNA)

SB 415 CONSERVANCY DIST. CHARGE & ASSESSMENT LIMITS (SANCHEZ)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 2 NATIONAL BANK INFRASTRUCTURE (TALLMAN)

SJR 16 VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (POPE)

SJR 9 REPEAL ANTI-DONATION, CA (CANDELARIA)

SM 19 REDUCE CLIFF EFFECT & GENERATIONAL POVERTY (GALLEGOS)

SM 12 DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES (HAMBLEN)

SB 357 REQUIRE CABINET SECRETARIES TO RESIDE IN NM (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 11 CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART/SMALL)

SB 84 COMMUNITY SOLAR ACT (STEFANICS)

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 252 SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT (DIAMOND)

SB 262 LEASED EMPLOYEE WELFARE BENEFIT PLANS (MUÑOZ)

SB 299 MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE (MOORES)

SB 58 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING UNIT CREDIT (TALLMAN)

*SB 179 HOSPITAL CARE FACILITIES CONTRACT (JARAMILLO)

SB 204 RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT (PADILLA)

SB 189 FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 106 SURETY BOND FOR DRIVER EDUCATION SCHOOL (SOULES)

SB 325 DEPT. OF TRANS COLLECTION OF DAMAGES (SHENDO)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m.