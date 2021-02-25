Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 25, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Thursday, February 25, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HOUSE BILL 2 BRIEFING

     Representative Patricia A. Lundstom, Chair, House Appropriations and Finance Committee

     David Abbey, Director, Legislative Finance Committee

SB 129     AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT     (TALLMAN)

SB 111     HIRE OF NM LICENSED SURVEYOR AND ATTORNEY     (LOPEZ)

SB 63     PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS     (SOULES)

*SB 72     ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS     (NEVILLE)

For public participation email Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SFC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION with Q & A – 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

     David Hawkins, Vice President, Strategy & Sustainability, El Paso Electric

     David Hudson, President, Xcel Energy, New Mexico – Texas

     Bill Grant, Regional Vice President, Regulatory and Strategic Planning. Xcel Energy

     Tom Fallgren, Vice President. PNM Generation

     Lanny Nickell, Chief Operating Officer. Southwest Power Pool

SB 347     CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT     (CAMPOS)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

Saturday, February 27, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 16     WATER LEASING APPROVAL     (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

SB 334     MINING DIRECTOR & ENVIRO CONSIDERATIONS     (STEFANICS)

HB 57     PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT     (McQUEEN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Friday, February 26 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 17     FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT     (STEWART)

SB 289     SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 384     CLOSURE OF CERTAIN  SCHOOLS     (BRANDT)

HB 25     LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED.     (ROMERO, GA)

HB 29     NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR     (STAPLETON)

HB 22     GROW YOUR OWN TEACHERS ACT SCHOLARSHIPS     (GARRATT/PADILLA)

HB 52     BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL     (FIGUEROA)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m.  You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 385     WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT     (WOODS)

SB 407     HORSE SHELTER RESCUE FUND     (McKENNA)

SB 397     TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS     (McKENNA)

SB 415     CONSERVANCY DIST. CHARGE & ASSESSMENT LIMITS     (SANCHEZ)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 26, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 2     NATIONAL BANK INFRASTRUCTURE     (TALLMAN)

SJR 16     VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA     (POPE)

SJR 9     REPEAL ANTI-DONATION, CA     (CANDELARIA)

SM 19     REDUCE CLIFF EFFECT & GENERATIONAL POVERTY     (GALLEGOS)

SM 12     DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES     (HAMBLEN)

SB 357     REQUIRE CABINET SECRETARIES TO RESIDE IN NM     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 11     CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT     (STEWART/SMALL)

SB 84     COMMUNITY SOLAR ACT     (STEFANICS)

*SB 118     FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT     (PIRTLE)

SB 252     SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT     (DIAMOND)

SB 262     LEASED EMPLOYEE WELFARE BENEFIT PLANS     (MUÑOZ)

SB 299     MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE     (MOORES)

SB 58     ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING UNIT CREDIT     (TALLMAN)

*SB 179     HOSPITAL CARE FACILITIES CONTRACT     (JARAMILLO)

SB 204     RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT     (PADILLA)

SB 189     FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT     (DUHIGG)

SB 106     SURETY BOND FOR DRIVER EDUCATION SCHOOL     (SOULES)

SB 325     DEPT. OF TRANS COLLECTION OF DAMAGES     (SHENDO)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

