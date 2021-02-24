Four Vaccination Sites Scheduled to Open March 3rd

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced eligible New Yorkers in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany area and Yonkers area can begin making appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the State-FEMA community-based vaccination sites scheduled to open on Wednesday, March 3 in the four cities. The four vaccination sites will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily and each site has the capacity to administer 1,000 doses per day. These sites are part of New York State's ongoing efforts to fight vaccine hesitancy and bring the vaccine to communities underserved by traditional health care institutions.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Appointments can also be made by visiting the sites beginning when they open on Wednesday, March 3. For the first week of scheduling, appointments at the four sites are initially reserved specifically for New Yorkers currently eligible for vaccination living in areas with low vaccination rates. After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all residents of counties served by the site.

"From day one our top priority has been to ensure the equitable distribution of the vaccine by establishing vaccination sites directly in the communities that were hit the hardest by the pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "These four sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers are giving initial priority for appointments to New Yorkers living in areas with low vaccination rates and high COVID positivity rates, and I encourage everyone in these regions who is eligible to make an appointment quickly. The vaccine is safe and effective, but it can only work if we get it into people's arms. The more shots that we administer, the faster we can correct the injustice that our underserved communities have suffered and reach our goal of becoming the first COVID-free state."

Site locations and eligible zip codes are as follows:

Buffalo: Delavan Grider Community Center 877 East Delavan Avenue Buffalo, NY Eligible Zip Codes: 14209, 14201, 14208, 14213, 14211, 14215, 14214, 14204, 14222, 14212

Rochester: Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot 1345 St. Paul Street Rochester, NY Eligible Zip Codes: 14605, 14613, 14611, 14608, 14621, 14619, 14606, 14615, 14614, 14609, 14604, 14603

Albany, Schenectady, Troy: Washington Avenue Armory 195 Washington Avenue Albany, NY Eligible Zip Codes: 12202, 12206, 12210, 12209, 12207, 12222, 12180, 12307, 12308, 12305, 12304

Yonkers and Mount Vernon: New York National Guard Amory 2 Quincy Place Yonkers, NY Eligible Zip Codes: 10705, 10701, 10550, 10553, 10704, 10703, 10552

With the support of FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense and other federal agencies, these sites will mobilize federal clinical and non-clinical staff and contractors who will work with the National Guard, New York State, local leaders, and community-based organizations to establish and operate these sites. Each location will be tailored to meet the needs of the specific community it is serving.

Similar to the Brooklyn and Queens State-FEMA sites that opened this week, appointments at these four sites will be initially reserved specifically for New Yorkers currently eligible for vaccination living in areas with low vaccination rates. After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all residents of the site's host county or specified target region.

In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state. Additionally, New York has established more than 104 temporary community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes directly within communities across the state which have been underserved by traditional health care systems. Since January 15, these sites have enabled approximately 45,000 New Yorkers to areceive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at these community-based pop-up sites. After the administration of first doses, sites are then re-established three weeks later to administer second doses. New York will continue to establish these pop-up sites until they have been placed at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.