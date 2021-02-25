Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Releases Reports to Shed Light on Chinese Financial Consumers
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, CHINA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of a digital age comes with significantly increased financial risks for the average consumer. Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT), China's leading independent financial product discovery and recommendation platform, resolves to take it upon itself to help reduce that risk.
With digitization going at full throttle, consumers' knowledge and awareness of digital finance have been put to a severe test. Meanwhile, stakes are also higher as consumers are exposed to more exacting requirements on their ability to use digital finance and manage accompanying risks. Obligations that lie with consumers also increase in proportion to their rights. Therefore, to promote digital financial literacy among consumers in a way that keeps up with the times has become a pressing issue.
Since its inception, Jianpu Technology has traditionally placed an emphasis on providing financial customer education and elevating financial literacy among customers. To help them adapt to changes and challenges posed by the digital age, Jianpu Technology publishes Weidu or Dimension monthly consumer surveys. They offer guidance and reference for potential financial consumers. They also galvanize consumers to enhance their awareness of financial risks and the ability to keep them at bay.
In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of digital transition for the financial industry, making the promotion of digital financial literacy among consumers an even more realistic concern. Jianpu Technology's Weidu unit issued a series of reports that approach from multiple angles the status quo facing China's financial consumption, to the benefit of consumers who are thirst for a deep dive into the financial consumer market.
These reports touch upon popular credit awareness, mass consumption during the 2020 Spring Festival, consumer confidence and household asset allocation during the pandemic, among other topics.
What's more, Jianpu Technology chose to gauge Huizhou of Guangdong Province on the levels of its green development. Under the guidance and auspices of the People's Bank of China's Huizhou branch and the Huizhou financial administration, Jianpu Technology's Weidu researchers teamed up with Southern Metropolis News to conduct surveys and assessment of local banks. This tie-up resulted in a report aimed at spurring the development of green finance and a transition toward green economy in Huizhou.
The slew of reports from Jianpu Technology over the past few years have been widely lauded by consumers and media alike. For instance, excerpts and findings of these reports have been reprinted or quoted by dozens of mainstream media such as the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, Economic Daily, China Securities News, Southern Metropolis News, among others. Notably, the news app affiliated to Xinhua has logged millions of page views for each story citing these reports. Moreover, the reports also have been endorsed by local government agencies and industry associations. For instance, "Report on China Mass Credit Awareness" was reprinted and cited by the official websites and WeChat public accounts of 18 local government agencies and industry associations.
According to a study by the PBOC's Financial Consumer Protection Bureau, the average Chinese consumer scored 64.77 for financial literacy, on a scale of 0 to 100. This suggests that the domestic population has room to improve in terms of digital savvy and financial literacy. In the future, the Weidu team under Jianpu Technology will continue to generate high-value content to keep financial consumers abreast of industry trends and challenges, strengthen their financial security awareness and improve financial consumption behaviors.
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
