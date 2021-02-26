Shelley Shayner Releases The Dreylyng Prophecy, the First Book of the Ogalon Series
Author, and Award-Winning Illustrator, Shelley Shayner, Wins Over Readers with Her First Children’s Fantasy Novel
If you like to escape reality and immerse yourself in another world, you will love this book. I can’t wait for the next one!”BLACKWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every now and then a book or series of books are released that will eventually define an entire generation, influencing the very framework of literary culture for young readers. Shelley Shayner, author, and award-winning illustrator, has recently released The Dreylyng Prophecy, a children’s fantasy novel, and the first book of the Ogalon Series.
Each turn of the page takes the reader on an immersive experience into far-off adventures and daring quests to triumph over fear and darkness. Haley had always known that she was no ordinary girl, but her suspicions are confirmed when an armored dragonfly visits her with a curious warning of events to come. Sorceress Nergalla had taken her family, and it is up to Haley to travel to Ogalon and fulfill an ancient prophecy to free her loved ones from the dreaded curse of Nergalla.
Readers run through a roller coaster of emotions and anticipation as Haley seeks to free her family from the curse of Nergalla, triumphing over her fears and anxieties along the way. The 325 page novel designed for middle school-aged children is jam-packed with magic, adventure, excitement, life lessons, and vivid imagery of fantasy lands. Shelley Shayner’s style of writing truly paints a masterful picture to leave each and every reader feeling swept away into the world of Ogalon.
The first book of the upcoming Ogalon series, The Dreylyng Prophecy sets the tone for a children’s series that will stand the test of time, and captivate readers for generations to come. Through proof of concept, dedication to her craft, and unwavering commitment to inspiring creativity and imagination; Shelley Shayner’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of The Dreylyng Prophecy and the entire Ogalon series.
About Shelley Shayner
Shelley Shayner is an author and illustrator based in Southern New Jersey. Upon earning her B.A. in Illustration from Rowan University, Shelley won various awards for her artwork. She uses her talent for visual imagery to create a unique and innovative approach to storytelling. The Dreylyng Prophecy is her first published novel. She also has a short story published in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams and Premonitions, and another in, Tall Tales and Short Stories from South Jersey. She is an active member of the South Jersey Writer’s Group and resides with her rescue cat, Jasper.
