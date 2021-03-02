STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION REVEALS HOVERING SENSATIONAL TRACK “INDIGO & TANGERINE”
JAPAN's STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION REVEALS HOVERING SENSATIONAL TRACK “INDIGO & TANGERINE” AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORMS WORLDWIDE.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer, Singer-Songwriter R・O・N’s project STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION has dropped a new track called “Indigo & Tangerine” on February 24th (Wed) that had been included in the EP “STORYSEEKER” upon the pressed CD version release. The track had also been revealed world-wide on all music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more on the same day.
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION's latest revealed track "Indigo & Tangerine" is a hovering sensation with mixture of colorful heavy EDM and its uplifting vibes made for the most ideal feel-good vibe. The sound design elite mixes various genres from chill drop to future bass feels uniquely blending it to the point where you could be unconsciously closing your eyes feeling the movement.
"It's a song that you can imagine it as if the sun is about to rise. Indigo=blue and Tangerine=red, orange. It's exactly that sky color you see at that timing and you could also start hearing sounds as if the insects were singing at night. " says R・O・N
The EP title song “STORYSEEKER” had also been selected as the official Ending Theme song for the popular T.V. Anime Series “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime -Season 2”. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a media mix project based on the WEB novel written by Fuse on the online novel posting site, “Shousetsuka ni Narou” Abbreviated as TenSura.
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATIONS previous work “ALPHA” reached more than 1 million views globally on YouTube in less than a month since its release and has received numerous supports by listeners all over the world on music streaming sites. Following the footsteps, the music video for “STORYSEEKER” has also hit 1M views just in 3 weeks.
STREAM "INDIGO & TANGERINE" HERE: https://smarturl.it/sdf_it
About STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION:
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is the sound making project of songwriter/music producer and former rock band OLDCODEX member R・O・N who produces various sound contents and music for varieties of popular Japanese artists and Anime.
This project was named with the meaning of entrusting himself to the stereo, which is the sound source. In addition to his talent as a multi-player of various musical instruments, he also is a Sound Artisan who produces a track with the futuristic synth work and a melody that will resonate with your heart.
R・O・N himself sings on the project's songs, but also welcomes guest vocalists and guest musicians actively with the style of having the flexibility to correspond to what the world is in demand. R・O・N has been reputable for his distinct programming arrangements with it being able to adapt to various genres of music along with his catchy and artistic sounds. R・O・N has over 100K listeners on his Spotify and his song “Chronos” have streamed over 1100K.
He will do whatever it takes to express his desired sounds with his incredible sense, regardless of any method. This is STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION.
