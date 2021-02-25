BeatBites Announces Virtual Showcase With Jay Park's South Korean Hip Hop Label AOMG For SXSW 2021 Online
SXSW first-ever Online Festival will feature performances from DeVita, Loco, Woo, sogumm & DJ Wegun and set to take place on March, 20th at 7pm est.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeatBites is excited to present an exclusive virtual showcase with influential South Korean Hip Hop label AOMG at SXSW 2021 Online Festival. The live streamed event will celebrate art and music, featuring performances from DeVita, Loco, Woo, sogumm & DJ Wegun.
In collaboration with creative agency Rice, these performances will be available via a paywall on SXSW platform, over-the-top (OTT) app, mobile app as well as a special VR experience via VRChat on March 20th, at 7pm EST.
While the Coronavirus crisis has changed the way we work and experience art, live music has been a major casualty leading to music promoters and festivals reimagining ways to work and to gather community. The SXSW 2021 digital experience aims to bring together the creative community and provide a platform for artists to further their goals, and BeatBites is committed to bringing you the best in live music on these new platforms.
“It’s a huge feast of musical discovery that brings together bands and fans from around the world.” NPR
“...there’s still no better place on earth to be a curious music fan.” Noisey
BeatBites has hosted artists from Seoul, New York, Berlin, Montreal, Australia and Mexico City including rising stars like Lime Cordiale, Cautious Clay, JAWNY, Suboi, Xenia Franca, SoOYoON!, Hubert Lenoir, Prateek Kuhad, Girl Ultra and Phum Viphurit. Past BeatBites artists have been featured in The New York Times , Pitchfork, i-D, Kaltblut, and Billboard.
SXSW & SHOWCASE DETAILS
Livestream on Saturday, March 20th at 7pm EST
Re-broadcast on Sunday, March 21st at 7am EST
Registration for SXSW can be made online at https://cart.sxsw.com/
The Online Pass gives you access to the entire festival including Music Showcases, Keynotes Conferences, Online Exhibitions, Film Festival and more.
ABOUT BEATBITES
BeatBites is a platform which collaborates with artists and creative communities. We make original content and share stories that celebrates artistry, creative process and culture. Based in New York and powered by award-winning digital media studio 37th Degree, we create fresh original content such as short-form videos, interviews, live events, mini-documentaries, and in-studio performances. We seek to build a community discovering new and exciting music and connect via our curiosity for art and culture.
www.beatbites.tv
Instagram: @beatbites.tv
61 Greenpoint Ave, Suite #304A Brooklyn, NY 11222
Emily Strange
BeatBites
+1 6464061922
emily.strange@37thdegree.com