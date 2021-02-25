Every Kid Sports Raising $10 Million to get 100,000 Low-Income Kids In Sports.
Strained family budgets and pandemic severely impacting youth sports. Covering registration fees for qualifying families will benefit kids and sports leagues.
We must all work together to help youth sports come back. We are excited to join Every Kid Sports to promote their national campaign so we can ensure youth sports survive and thrive.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Kid Sports, a leading national non-profit organization that provides financial support to children of low-income families to pay sports registration fees, announces a national fundraising campaign to help address the growing cost barrier to youth sports participation.
— Wayne Moss, Exec. Dir., National Council of Youth Sports
Through their “We pay. Kids play.” campaign, Every Kid Sports has committed to raising $10 million in an effort to get 100,000 kids off the sidelines and into the game. With the support of organizations, foundations, brands, and individual donations, Every Kid Sports will level the paying field to playing youth sports.
Every Kid Sports will continue to offer their signature program, Every Kid Sports Pass, which provides qualified families up to $150 four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choice. Every Kid Sports encourages sport sampling, as research shows that playing a variety of sports allows for greater physical literacy, better socialization, and greater enjoyment in being physically and emotionally active. It prepares them for a lifetime of activity, connection, and positive experiences.
Executive Director Natalie Hummel states, “We believe in the power of youth sports to help kids reach their full potential and thrive in these difficult times. We are thrilled to be leading the charge on bringing major brands, sports organizations, families, and most importantly, the kids, together to equalize youth sports participation. Youth sports have been severely impacted by the pandemic and more families than ever will need help to register their kids for sports. We can’t wait to see how many kids we can impact through this great program.”
“The pandemic has severely impacted youth sports organizations across the country and we are very concerned that many of those organizations may not be able to reopen their doors.” stated Wayne Moss, Executive Director, National Council of Youth Sports. “We must all work together to help youth sports come back. We are excited to join Every Kid Sports to promote their national campaign so we can ensure youth sports survive and thrive.”
For more information or to learn more about Every Kid Sports please visit: www.everykidsports.org
About Every Kid Sports
Headquartered in Bend, Oregon Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency-awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to provide a variety of sports-related opportunities designed to remove the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included Nike, T-Mobile, Little League International and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation.
Bob Trygg
Every Kid Sports
+1 650-739-5115
bob@everykidsports.org